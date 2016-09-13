logo-cropped

Clinton's deplorable comment vs. poll claiming Trump bias towards minorities
Written by  // Tuesday, 13 September 2016 11:24 // News//
deplorable adThe discussion about Hillary Clinton's foolish “deplorable” statement describing a population of Donald Trump’s supporters is fast becoming political legend. Some believe that the comment could be as hurtful to Clinton as the 47% was to Mitt Romney in 2012.

Trump’s organization took no time in circulating an ad denouncing Clinton for the over-arching statement she made last week at a fundraiser.

However, there are legitimate questions as to why Clinton made the comment in the first place.  Also, school is not out on whether the comment, will, in the long run, hurt her campaign.  A Washington Post poll this weekend indicates that a whopping 60% of Americans believe that Donald Trump is biased against minorities and women.

WGSO’s Jeff Crouere and Bayoubuzz Publisher Stephen Sabludowsky discussed these and other issues on Monday night in a Facebook live conversation. Below is a video with excerpts from that conversation.


 

Also, on Monday, Sabludowsky created a video that underscores the contest of message of Trump's “Deplorable” and the Washington Post poll. 

 

Bayoubuzz Staff
