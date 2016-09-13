Polls: Donald Trump owns Louisiana



A Washington Post/Survey Monkey poll reveals that Trump has 49%, Democrat Hillary Clinton 33%, Libertarian Gary Johnson 9%, and Green Party Jill Stein 3%. Six percent were undecided.

A four-way match-up gives the best picture of the race. When it was a question that included Trump and Clinton head-to-head, Trump led 53-38% with 9% undecided.

The pollster had this to say about Louisiana:

“Louisiana should be one of Trump’s most favorable states. The state contains large numbers of white voters without college degrees that have been the backbone of Trump’s support. Louisiana also has a strong populist tradition, which makes it more receptive to Trump’s populist message.

“There is also a less strong #NeverTrump movement in this state than in others. All of the state’s major Republican officials and candidates have endorsed Trump.”

The poll also shows that Clinton gains more support in Louisiana than Trump when it is narrowed down to a two-way race as is the case in most other states.

Looking at the national picture, the Washington Post/Survey Monkey poll has Clinton with 244 solid or leaning electoral votes, Trump with 126 solid or leaning, and 168 toss-ups. To win, 270 electoral votes are needed.

Another polling snapshot of Louisiana has been done by Morning Consult, a media and technology company.

In a four-way race, Trump has 43.4%, Clinton 29.6%, Gary Johnson 9.7%, Jill Stein 3.4%, and 13.9% undecided. When Trump and Clinton are matched head-to-head, Trump leads by a margin of 50 to 31.7%.

Morning Consult went on to predict the outcome of the election if it were held today, giving Clinton 332 electoral votes to Trump’s 206. Should that be the case, Clinton could lose some key battleground states and still win the election.

However, there is still a long way to go before November 8.

