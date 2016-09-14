Poll: Trump closing in upon Clinton, nationally, important swing states

According to Louisiana pollster John Couvillon of JMC Analytics, Donald Trump is closing in on the Hillary Clinton campaign, both nationally and in the swing states.

The interview was conducted by Stephen Sabludowsky, publisher of Bayoubuzz.com via Facebook Live, Wednesday morning.

Couvillon said that the aggregate of polls in past week shows that Trump is pulling very close to Hillary Clinton. The pollster attributes this onward push in part to Trump’s lack of daily gaffes coupled with the “Deplorable” comment Clinton made at a Friday fundraiser and in part to Clinton’s health issue.

Clinton collapsed on Sunday and afterwards, her doctor disclosed that Clinton was suffering from pneumonia.

A poll today shows Trump with a sizeable five-point lead in the State of Ohio, one of the most important battleground states, that is the most predictive of all states as to who wins the presidency.