Boustany allegations, Kennedy's email, the hot US Senate race news story

According to John Couvillon of JMC analytics, the “hot” issue in the US Senate race right now is the controversy involving Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy and Congressman Charles Boustany. Kennedy, on Monday, sent out an email announcing his non-involvement in circulating information about his chief republican US Senate rival, Boustany. In a book, it is alleged that Boustany was involved in a prostitution scandal. Boustany has denied the allegations and has accused his opponent of spreading false misinformation.

Yet, in the same email, Kennedy linked to articles related to the Boustany scandal then said the Boustany’s were in the Kennedy’s prayers.

The alleged scandal and Kennedy’s email has become national news online.

In the Facebook Live discussion Wednesday morning, Couvillon also said that he did not put much stock in a poll that claimed Democrat Caroline Fayard was ahead of her fellow Democrat, Public Service Commissioner, Foster Campbell.