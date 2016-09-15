Louisiana Entertainment head Chris Stelly to talk Louisiana film, music, interactive media, more

On Friday, Chris Stelly, the Executive Director for Louisiana Entertainment for Louisiana Economic Development, will join Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz for a Facebook Live.

The Entertainment industry, which Stelly oversees, for the state’s economic development, is thriving. The Louisiana film industry has been one of the largest in the world. Very few locations can even come close to bragging about the live performance, interactive and music industries, as Louisiana can.

Stelly manages the tax incentive programs for the state and all of the entertainment infrastructure to help maintain and expand the state’s economy.

The Facebook Live discussion will begin at 9:30 am and will last until 10.

You can watch and participate live Click here by asking questions or making comments about the film, music, interactive digital media, live performances industries and their respective tax incentive and other programs.