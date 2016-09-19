Politics with a Punch features Gumbo of New Orleans stars, Thursday

Thursday's night's Politics with a Punch will be serving its own gumbo of politics, comedy, culture, sports and entertainment, celebrating a taste of its own.

On September 22, Jeff Crouere and I will be hosting our September version of Political Incorrectness, New Orleans style. And, we have an eclectic panel of politics, sports, culture, humor, medicine, crime to meet any pallet:

Check out the exceptional line-up of celebrities that have been selected for this New Orleans Political Comedy Tradition:

Margarita Bergen

Society Editor, New Orleans Living Magazine; Social Butterfly

Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich

Coroner of Jefferson Parish

John Fourcade

TV/Radio Analyst & Host; Former NO Saints Quarterback

Yvonne Landry

Comedienne; Actor; Improv Teacher; & Writer

Travers Mackel

WDSU-TV Investigative Reporter; Emmy Nominee; AP Award

Eric Skrmetta

LA Public Service Comm.; State Trump Campaign Chairman

Oliver Thomas

Actor; WBOK Radio Talk Show Host, Former NO Councilman

Here is the rest of the details provided by Jeff Crouere, co-producer and emcee.

Doors Open at 6 p.m.; Show Begins at 8 p.m.;

Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans

Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment

at the exquisite Eiffel Society. Valet Parking is provided.

Politics with a Punch

is our local version of "Politically Incorrect." It started in 2002 and after more than 100 shows and 14 years, it has become a local political tradition. The show is jointly produced with Steve Sabludowsky of Bayoubuzz.com and it has grown into quite a success story. Punch is a fast-paced, free-wheeling, no-holds barred discussion of what is happening in our city, state and nation. We place a premium on having a good time and expect plenty of laughs as we discuss the controversies and the outrageous antics of our local leaders and scoundrels.



Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.



If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:



POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE



Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.

For more information, call me at #504-669-6076.



Thanks again for your support of Politics with a Punch. Without you and other friends, we could not have such successful events each and every month.



Hope to see you this Thursday night at the EIFFEL SOCIETY!



Jeff Crouere

Host, Politics with a Punch