Who's better to combat terror, Trump or Clinton, post-New York, New Jersey attacks

Terrorist Attacks in New Jersey, New York and the ongoing debate--who is better equipt to combat ISIS and Islamic terror, here and abroad?

Today, Hillary Clinton said that Trump's rhetoric was actually helping ISIS for it is helping them recruit followers. Trump claims political correctness is hurting our abilities to combat terror and the country needs tighter borders and police tactics such as profiling.

Above is a video speaking about the issue and Donald Trump on Fox News, this morning, addressing the New York, New Jersey attacks.