Battle brews between Boustany, Fleming in Louisiana US Senate Race

Fleming noted that while Boustany boasts of his support for flood victims in Louisiana, he was missing in action for a recent event in the U.S. House.
There was a moment of silence to honor the victims of the August flooding in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Fleming said that every member of the Louisiana Congressional delegation – Republicans and Democrat – joined together on the House floor to honor the flood victims – except Boustany.
On another issue, Fleming pointed out that Boustany is running a radio ad calling out both Republicans and Democrat “enablers” of President Obama’s Iran deal.
Calling the ad “Boustany’s Baloney,” a spokesman for Fleming pointed out that Boustany was one of the “enablers.” He voted for the bill that allowed the Iran deal to become a reality,
So, as one can see, things are beginning to heat up among Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. State Treasurer still holds a sizeable lead in recent polls with Democrat Foster Campbell in second place.
