logo-cropped

Five-Thirty-Eight: GOP win Louisiana US Senate race; Clinton beats Trump, Dems take US Senate
Written by  // Tuesday, 20 September 2016 13:40 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

538According to Nate Silver’s Fivethirtyeight, Democrats ought to just give up their quest for the US Senate seat.  According to the well-respect forecasting company, there is an 89.8 percent Louisiana will pick a Republican for US Senate.

The organization presents an interactive slide that shows Republican John Kennedy with 29.8 percent of the vote, Democrat Foster Campbell with 20.4 percent and Caroline Fayard collecting 15%.

The site also gives Clinton a 58.2 percent of winning the election, Trump, a 41.8 percent chance.  The site updates every frequently each day.

By the way, Trump has a 98.2 percent chance to take Louisiana.

Trump’s best chance of winning which state?  Oklahoma. The site projects a whopping 99.3 % of prevailing.  It also gives Trump Indiana with 94.9%.

Most interestingly, Trump has a 59% chance to win Ohio, a state that is the best predictor in recent elections since mid-1900’s.

On the Democratic side, Clinton’s best states are California 99.1%, Hawaii 98.6 and Trump’s own home state, New York 98.1 percents.

The site gives Clinton 285.4 electoral college votes, Trump 252.2 and Gary Johnson 7.8 percent.

Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Establishment George H.W. Bush supports Clinton over GOP, Donald Trump Pinsonat to discuss shocking Louisiana US Senate poll today 3:15, Join in »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1