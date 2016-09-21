Pinsonat to discuss shocking Louisiana US Senate poll today 3:15, Join in

Bernie Pinsonat, President of Southern Media & Opinion Research will field questions and comments today at 3:15 pm, on Facebook Live, to discuss his surprising new poll in the United States Senate race, which is coming down to a horse race. The poll also shows no surprise--Donald Trump has a substantial lead over Hillary Clinton in Louisiana in the presidential race. Also, John Bel Edwards is the top polling statewide elected official whose popularity has climbed significantly from past results with his numbers previously hovering around 50 percent.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Congressman Charles Boustany has narrowed the lead against John Kennedy, Treasurer. Kennedy, a Republican, has led by double digits in past polls against republican and democrat rivals. According to the SMOR poll, Kennedy only leads 16.9 to Boustany's 15.2%. Another surprise in the SMOR poll is Democrat attorney Caroline Fayard is leading Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell 11.4% to 9.2% with Republican Congressman John Fleming rounding out the top five candidates with 8.3 percent. A whopping 26% are undecided.

Presidential election, Trump leads by 16% with libertarian Gary Johnson receiving a percent only 11% remain decided.

Governor John Edwards is approaching his first year in office was 63% positive job performance followed by Treasurer Kennedy with 62%. Atty. Gen. Jeff Landry is measured at 53%, US Sen. Bill Cassidy has a 49% positive. Not at all a big shock, in the raw republican state, Barack Obama has received a 56% negative rating versus a 42% positive.

Interviews for the statewide poll completed by telephone five. Likely voters September 15 September 17, 2016. The margin of error does not exceed 4.4%.

In a short discussion with Bernie Pinsonat today, the pollster made these observations:

1. The poll reflects Boustany's strength in Acadiana, large area, lots of voters who garnered support for Scott Angelle, Kathleen Blanco and Mike in Governor's race.

2. Kennedy is very popular with a great base in Baton Rouge area.

3. Other good attractive candidates, with a possible slugfest developing with the popular female candidate Fayard against fellow democrat Foster Campbell from North Louisiana.

