logo-cropped

Clinton burn rate, Trump birthers, Foundation woes, Battleground state polls
Written by  // Wednesday, 21 September 2016 12:23 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

clinton trump tweetIt's coming down to the nail-biting time on twitter (and elsewhere) for the presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Here the top news items as viewed on our twitter feed using the keywords Trump and Clinton:

Bloomberg Politics reveals that the top earners in the country are abandoning the Republican Party in favor of Hillary Clinton. More conspiracy theories abound.

Hillary Clinton is going after Trump for his statements post-terrorist attack focusing on mistreating prisoners and engaging in torture.

The Trump campaign, however, is looking at Clinton's money burn.  She's raising cash and spending yet receiving horrible results compared to Trump.  

New polls show that Clinton is holding on to some important battleground states which are must win for Trump.

The Trump campaign is doubling down on Clinton claiming she started the birther movement.  

Now, both campaigns are dealing with problems related to their respective foundations.

All the news that you can tweet is above:

 

Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Pinsonat to discuss shocking Louisiana US Senate poll today 3:15, Join in Pinsonat cites Boustany's ads in Acadiana, Kennedy's failure to make US Senate case »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1