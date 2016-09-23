Why isn't Hillary Clinton 50 points behind Donald Trump in Presidential election?

She seemed concerned that her opponent, Donald Trump, had closed the gap in the polls. Clinton claimed that Trump was staunchly opposed to labor unions, but she had a long history of support.

She also noted her strong opposition to Right to Work laws. According to Clinton, “Right to Work is wrong for workers and wrong for America.”

In fact, Right to Work is only wrong for labor bosses and liberal Democrats like Hillary Clinton who depend on their donations. Right to Work laws have now been enacted in 26 states. In essence, these laws give workers the choice of whether to join a labor union or not with the decision having no impact on their employment status or their opportunity to be hired.

Right to Work laws give employees more freedom and limits the power of the union bosses, which is what upsets Hillary Clinton and her fellow liberals so much. According to Peter Marx, President of the National Right to Work Committee, Hillary Clinton “believes workers should be fired from their jobs if they don’t tender union fees or dues to a labor boss.”

Americans cherish freedom and certainly oppose Hillary’s view that options and choice for workers should be limited. In an August 2014 Gallup poll, 71% of Americans expressed support for Right to Work laws. This is just one of many issues in which Hillary Clinton is out of step with the American people.

On the issue of Obamacare, Hillary is a hard core supporter and favors all of its components, including the individual mandate. However, an April 2016 Harris poll found that 64% of Americans want to repeal the individual mandate, which forces Americans to either buy health insurance or pay higher taxes to the IRS. In this case, Hillary wants to force Americans to buy health insurance like she wants to force workers to join a union.

Hillary has many other unpopular views, especially on the issue of immigration. She is a strong proponent of amnesty for illegal aliens, even though position is only supported by 41% of the American people, according to an August 31, 2016 Rasmussen poll.

In contrast, Trump favors strict border security and limiting the number of refugees from countries that are involved in terrorist activity, a position which has the support of 59% of the American people, as reported in the Rasmussen poll of August 19, 2016. Incredibly, Hillary Clinton favors increasing the number of Syrian refugees by 550%, despite the fact that there is no reliable way to check their backgrounds and insure they have no terrorist connections.

In recent days, the major issue has been the riots in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both candidates are responding to the crisis. While Clinton tries to balance support for police and groups such as Black Lives Matter, Trump has been more forceful in this support of law enforcement. This week, he advocated the use of “stop and frisk” policies, which were so effective in New York City for Mayor Rudy Giuliani, for Chicago, a city which has seen a tremendous increase in crime.

At this point, most Americans want “law and order” and support police officers. Even though the group has received plenty of positive media coverage, Black Lives Matter only has the support of 43% of Americans, according to the Pew Research poll of July 8, 2016.

On her response to these protests, along with so many of the other major issues, Hillary Clinton is on the opposite side of the American people. Her unpopular positions aside, Hillary Clinton has a number of other obstacles on her path to the White House.

After the release of more disturbing videos, more Americans are rightfully concerned about her health and readiness for the White House.

There are also legitimate questions about her competence and truthfulness. In the Benghazi terrorist attack, Clinton lied to cover up the tragedy after totally mishandling the Ambassador’s repeated requests for additional security.

She clearly jeopardized our national security by using a private email system and sending classified communications over unsecured systems. The FBI Director called her “extremely careless,” while many others have labeled her actions as criminal.

Over her long career, Hillary Clinton’s actions and attitudes convey an arrogant disregard for the average American and an undeserved confidence in her own positions. This is why she recently called half of Trump’s supporters “a basket of deplorables.” She does not understand why so many Americans have the audacity to disagree with her. Hillary Clinton truly believes she should be “50 points ahead” and that this should not an election, but a coronation.

With her unpopular positions and unpleasant attitude, the real question is why isn’t Hillary Clinton 50 points behind in this election?