logo-cropped

NY TIMES backs Clinton, calls Trump worst ever; More Clinton emails; Debate Prep; Hillary's new ads
Written by  // Saturday, 24 September 2016 12:55 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

clinton endorseTop Trump-Clinton news for Saturday morning as per twitter.  Watch the video for more details.

CLINTON SLAMS TRUMP ON WOMEN, DISABLED

Hillary Clinton is trying to focus on disabilities and women.  Obviously, Clinton is trying to show that Donald Trump mocked women and reporters.  Will the attacks succeed?  

REINES REIGNS AS TRUMP

A former State Department employee and Clinton confident,  Philippe Reines  is role-playing Donald Trump.  It is reported he knows how to needle Clinton and get under Hillary Clinton's skin.  

MORE CLINTON EMAIL

A federal judge has ordered the State Department to release over 5000 Clinton emails, but only 1050 pages  will be released, in three batches before the elections.  

NY TIMES ENDORSE CLINTON, WAS THERE ANY DOUBT?

New York Times has come out with enforcement and it's Clinton for President.  But, boy, did it take a slap at Donald Trump.  Trump will say that the New York Times is crooked and failing.

Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Clinton blasted for estate tax 65%, Mark Cuban, Trump vs. women ad, more Cross-pollination of Louisiana Entertainment tax credit programs for multifaceted companies »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1