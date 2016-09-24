NY TIMES backs Clinton, calls Trump worst ever; More Clinton emails; Debate Prep; Hillary's new ads

Top Trump-Clinton news for Saturday morning as per twitter. Watch the video for more details.

Hillary Clinton is trying to focus on disabilities and women. Obviously, Clinton is trying to show that Donald Trump mocked women and reporters. Will the attacks succeed?

REINES REIGNS AS TRUMP

A former State Department employee and Clinton confident, Philippe Reines is role-playing Donald Trump. It is reported he knows how to needle Clinton and get under Hillary Clinton's skin.

MORE CLINTON EMAIL

A federal judge has ordered the State Department to release over 5000 Clinton emails, but only 1050 pages will be released, in three batches before the elections.

NY TIMES ENDORSE CLINTON, WAS THERE ANY DOUBT?

New York Times has come out with enforcement and it's Clinton for President. But, boy, did it take a slap at Donald Trump. Trump will say that the New York Times is crooked and failing.