Was debate moderator Lester Holt vying for Clinton's Press Secretary job in unfair treatment vs. Trump?

It was no surprise that the Commission on Presidential Debates which has a board of directors filled with liberal Democrats and establishment Republicans would pick liberal moderators for the presidential debates this year. They do it every four years in an attempt to help the Democrat presidential candidate. For some reason, Republican presidential nominees agree to this biased treatment.

In this election cycle, the debate moderators are all card carrying liberals, except for Chris Wallace, who is a fair minded Democrat. As expected, the liberal moderator of last night’s debate, Lester Holt of NBC News, performed magnificently for Hillary Clinton.

In fact, he did everything possible to assist Hillary Clinton. For example, he interrupted Donald Trump multiple times, but failed to interrupt Clinton one time. He allowed Clinton to filibuster continually on issues without directly answering questions.

Incredibly, Holt did not inquire about Hillary’s bungling of the Benghazi terror attack and her lies in the aftermath. Holt also neglected to delve into the Clinton Foundation scandal or Hillary’s obvious health problems. Clinton’s email scandal was only mentioned in passing by Donald Trump and Holt gave it only a few seconds of coverage, as an aside.

While completely giving Clinton a pass on her many controversies, he asked Trump almost every tough question he could possibly include in the debate. He pressed him on his failure to release his tax returns, his supposed mistreatment of women, and the controversy over the release of President Obama’s birth certificate.

Although he grilled Trump, Holt failed to address the important question of illegal immigration or border security. He did not ask the candidates how they will restore a military that has been decimated during the Obama years. Not surprisingly, he interrogated Trump about his claim to be opposed to the war, but did not ask Clinton if she regretted supporting the war in Iraq.

Interestingly, Neil Cavuto of Fox News backed up Trump’s claim to be opposed to the war in Iraq. After the conclusion of the debate, he aired a clip of their interview in January of 2003, before the war started. In that interview, Trump expresses great reservations about the war and said there should be more focus on the economy.

During the debate, Holt talked about homegrown terror, but did not question Clinton about her failure in stopping the advance of ISIS. Instead, Holt addressed a multitude of liberal talking points. He asked about “income inequality,” and why Trump wants to give the wealthy tax cuts.

Not surprisingly, he mentioned race relations and the racial overtones of ‘stop and frisk,” a policy that Trump supports. Holt also focused on police relations with the black community and the claims there are too many biased officers who engage in racial profiling.

The only liberal talking point that Holt failed to mention was climate change and Trump brought that up to ridicule Clinton’s claim that it is the world’s greatest problem.

In summation, as an objective moderator and journalist Holt failed even more miserably than Candy Crowley in the 2012 presidential debate. If Clinton wins, Lester Holt should be rewarded with the job of Press Secretary.