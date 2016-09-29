JMC's "somewhat controversial" Louisiana US Senate poll showing Fleming, Boustany & Campbell in virtual dead heat

Yesterday, pollster John Couvillon of JMC Enterprises of Louisiana/Analytics and Polling, emailed a notice to his newsletter subscribers that he would be interviewed via a Bayoubuzz Facebook Live, regarding what he called his “somewhat controversial commissioned” poll.

Today during the interview, Couvillon and I discussed those controversies in the first part of our interview discussion.

According to Couvillon, the two controversial or “somewhat surprising” aspects of his poll was the dramatic drop by John Kennedy, State Treasurer, who has been leading in all polls by a large margin. Last week, a SMOR poll, however, showed a significant drop since its last poll conducted in May 2016. The difference between those two polls (May and September) was fifteen points, 32 to 17 percent.

Also surprising and controversial was the jump by Congressman John Fleming, who had been polling in low single digits and who has been climbing, as evidenced by the SMOR poll of last week. The JMC poll now shows Fleming in a virtual dead heat with Congressman John Boustany and PSC Commissioner Foster Campbell.

Couvillon and I also talked about what I consider to be another controversy which I wrote about yesterday. A John Fleming webpage did not clearly disclose that the subject poll had been paid for by the Fleming campaign. As a result, certain members of the media were somewhat surprised about the lack of full disclosure by Fleming.

Among other issues, Couvillon and I discussed the obligations of fully disclosing the commissioning of polls, in various circumstances.

Above is the video of this part of the interview. Tomorrow, we dig deep into the numbers.