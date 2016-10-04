Duke, Maness don't make new CABL debate threshold; Edwards-Landry at odds, again

Maness, Duke left out As we have said, the U.S. Senate contest appears to be a five-person race. Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL) agrees. For the first statewide televised debate, retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness and white supremacist David Duke did not make the cut, both Republicans.

Those who made the field for the October 18 debate include: U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, R-Lafayette; Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, D-Elm Grove; attorney Caroline Fayard, D-New Orleans; U.S. Rep. John Fleming, R-Minden; and state Treasurer John Kennedy, R-Madisonville.

CABL President Barry Erwin said the cutoff for those chosen was 5% in the most recent Southern Media and Opinion Research poll and who have raised at least $1 million in campaign cash.

The 5% has been the LPB and CABL standard for years, but the $1 million mark has increased from $250,000.

Maness was furious. He called the $1 million threshold “unheard of and outrageous.” He noted that his campaign along with the support of Super PACs would exceed that requirement.

“I’m angry, but it ought to make the voters angry to be deprived of seeing the best candidate in the race,” Maness told USA Today Network of Louisiana.

As for Duke, no comments yet. He is well-known in the state and his turnout will likely not be affected.

Governor, AG at it again

Gov. John Bel Edwards is suing the Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a continuation of their acrimonious relationship.

Edwards, a Democrat, issued an executive order in April requiring that nearly all state contracts include an anti-discrimination clause tht would protect LGBT people.

Landry, a Republican, has refused to approve contracts allowing state agencies to hire outside lawyers because they contain that language, contending that the governor has exceeded his legal authority.

The two men met last week, and Landry told the governor that if he wanted approval, he would have to go to court. The governor responded, “I’m going to oblige him on that.”

Edwards went on to say that the attorney general is on the wrong side of history on this issue. Landry said he welcomes a court’s decision.



