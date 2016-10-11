While some GOP jump Trump train, Louisiana Republican leaders on board, but

Republican politicians all across the country began jumping off the Donald Trump train once a video was released with the Republican presidential nominee bragging in vulgar terms about his exploits with women. The list is a long one, with some Republicans urging Trump to step aside for the good of the party. However, a defiant Trump said that he would never abandon his bid for the White House. But in Louisiana, not so much. GOP elected officials and party officials have remained eerily quiet. Some have even reaffirmed their support of Trump, like Tony Perkins, head of the Family Research Council, one of the leaders of the right’s evangelical movement, who said Trump is the better option of the two.



While some Louisiana members of Congress took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with Trump, there was no indication that they would not vote for him or whether they felt he should leave the ticket.

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy had this to say: “Every life has value. This has been part of the Republican Party platform since it was founded. Mr. Trump’s statements and actions as revealed in this release from 2005 do not represent this. They are to be condemned.”

Republican U.S. Rep. John Fleming, who is running for the U.S. Senate and has touted Trump in some of his television ads, said: “Donald Trump’s comments are reprehensible. No man should ever speak like that. They are unacceptable under all circumstances.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany is also running for the U.S. Senate. He said: “I strongly condemn Donald Trump’s reprehensible comments regarding women. There is no situation where derogatory and chauvinistic language characterizing women in this way is acceptable.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise. the Majority Whip of the U.S. House, said: “Women deserve to be treated with respect. Period.” He added that Trump should make “a direct apology.”

Some political analysts believe that Trump’s comments will not matter and that his support will hold steady. The first poll taken after the revelation of the video tape showed him dropping only one percentage point and Democrat Hillary Clinton gaining one point.

Clinton had 42% to 38% for Trump. Gary Johnson had 8% and Jill Stein 3%.

The poll by POLITICO/Morning Consult revealed that 39% feel Trump should drop out, while 46% say he should stay in the race. Just over a third of independent voters want Trump to leave the race and only 12% of Republicans say he should exit.

Seventy-four percent of respondents said that GOP leaders should stand by Trump, and 41% said they would be more likely to support a candidate who continues to back Trump.

However, 61% said they had a less favorable view of Trump after watching the video, including 48% of Republicans. And 48% say the video reflects Trump’s actual views, while 40% say it was just locker room banter. Only 17% of Republicans said comments reflect Trump’s actual views, while 66% said locker room banter.