Fayard, Campbell slams each other in Louisiana US Senate race; Bad blood getting thicker?

The Louisiana US Senate race is getting a little more contentious between the two top Democrats, Caroline Fayard and Foster Campbell. So contentious t hat one might wonder if the road to the runoffs might end up in bad blood, so thick, that it ultimately hurts the democrat candidate who ends up with the higher number of votes, November 8.

Thick bad blood?

A phrase that just might apply when considering how the Louisiana governor campaign turned toxic resulting in two republicans candidates refusing to support fellow GOP’er, US Senator David Vitter, who ended up in the runoff with the ultimate victor, John Bel Edwards. One Republican candidate, Jay Dardenne, actually threw his support with Edwards.

Of course, this scenario also assumes that one of the two major democrats make the runoffs, in the first place, which certainly is not guaranteed.

Also, there is a possibility, although some believe remote, that the two democrats might be facing one another after the November election smoke clears.

Today, the both candidates sent out e-missives. Campbell’s denounced and ridiculed Fayard’s positions on global warming. Also today, Fayard released her new commercial which slams Cambell for his campaign attacks upon her and his alleged failure of solving the problems, while being in government power, for decades.

Fayard, appears to be trying to present herself as a John Breaux conservative with some of her positions and with her latest commercial.

Here is the Campbell blast, followed by Fayard’s email and commercial.

After several public statements in which Caroline Fayard agreed with republicans and denied that climate change is man made, Fayard has suddenly reversed course in an attempt to revive her struggling campaign.



In a press releaseWednesday, the Fayard campaign referenced a commitment to address what it called “Anthropogenic climate change." "Anthropogenic," meaning "originating from human activity," would imply agreement with the scientific based evidence that climate change is indeed man made.



Just weeks ago, however, Fayard denied that climate change was caused by human activity:



"...Fayard would not agree that humans are responsible for global warming. 'I’m not a scientist,' Fayard said in an interview, echoing an answer given by then-Gov. Bobby Jindal last year when he declined to specify a role to humans. So many Republicans dodged the global warming question with that answer last year that it spawned a spate of news stories noting their identical replies." -- Only one major U.S. Senate Candidate Thinks Global Warming is a Priority-- The Advocate; September 12, 2016



"In September you deny the problem, in October when your poll numbers are down you admit it? That's not the kind of leadership I think people want from a U.S. Senator," said Public Service CommissionerCampbell, regarding the Fayard flip-flop on climate change.



Wonkettemocked Fayard's typically Republican response to the question on climate change as "cowardly" and Daily Kos explained why this response alone should disqualify her candidacy for U.S. Senate. (LA-Sen: "I'm Not a Scientist." Yeah, Well, You Ain't Gonna Be a Senator, Either - Daily Kos September 12, 2016)



In the aftermath of Fayard's climate change denial, theSierra Club and twenty-two individual conservation leaders in Louisiana endorsedFosterCampbellfor U.S. Senate. That, and a load of negative national media attention for her Bobby-Jindal-cloned response may explain Fayard's attempt to cover up her previous denial.



This isn't the first time that the Fayard campaign has attempted to deceive the press. Fayard previously claimed her first television ad was on the air, butwas later caught red handedwhen figures about her buy showed her released ad wasn't on television till days later.

U.S. Senate candidate Caroline Fayard today released her second television spot, pushing back against the negativity injected into the race and pivoting to focus on issues that matter most to Louisiana families and businesses. While other campaigns remain focused on the tear-down attack ad politics of the past, Fayard’s campaign is focused on talking to voters about policy and ideas.

In the last three weeks alone, Fayard’s campaign has stepped up to offer leadership and concrete policy proposals for higher education reform, for closing the pay equity gap, and forcombating costal erosion and climate change. In a field of over two-dozen candidates, Caroline Fayard has offered voters real solutions to the issues we face.

“The people of Louisiana are tired of the same old crowd of politicians, running again and again with the same old tactics and no new solutions,” said Fayard. “Voters don’t want to hear more of the same, they want to hear what we’re going to do to tackle the challenges we face. That’s what I’m focused on delivering, and that’s what my campaign for U.S. Senate is all about.”

"After four decades in office, Foster Campbell has had his chance to make a difference, and he has failed. Instead of results, he’s given Louisiana only insider, pay-to-play politics, increased utility rates, and self-dealing,” said Fayard’s campaign manager, David Morris. “Louisiana voters deserve better than desperate, negative attacks. But that’s all he has to offer.”

The new ad is airing as of today (Oct. 12th) in media markets statewide, and can be seen on major networks in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Monroe, and Shreveport. The spot is also available online at this link.