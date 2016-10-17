Trump's slide nationwide continues even in super-red Louisiana

Republican Donald Trump's current slide in the polls nationwide, in battleground states is also evidenced in perhaps the most conservative of all states, Louisiana.

According to a recent poll, paid for by a conservative Republican running for Louisiana US Senate, Trump's commanding lead from July of 15% difference has dropped to 7% over Hillary Clinton. The margin of error with a 95% confidence interval is at 3.5%.

Trump has a substantial lead among whites yet, has an equally overwhelming lead among African Americans.

The poll was commissioned by conservative Republican John Fleming and was conducted by JMC Analytics and Polling.

The black population makes up roughly one-third of the Louisiana overall population.