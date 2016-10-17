logo-cropped

Trump's slide nationwide continues even in super-red Louisiana
  // Monday, 17 October 2016 09:39 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

trump clinton debateRepublican Donald Trump's current slide in the polls nationwide, in battleground states is also evidenced in perhaps the most conservative of all states, Louisiana. 

 

According to a recent poll, paid for by a conservative Republican running for Louisiana US Senate, Trump's commanding lead from July of 15% difference has dropped to 7% over Hillary Clinton.  The margin of error with a 95% confidence interval is at 3.5%. 

Trump has a substantial lead among whites yet, has an equally overwhelming lead among African Americans.  

The poll was commissioned by conservative Republican John Fleming and was conducted by JMC Analytics and Polling.

The black population makes up roughly one-third of the Louisiana overall population.

 

Media Sources

Metairie, Louisiana

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
Related items
More in this category: « Fleming's own poll says he leads GOP pack, Democrat Campbell at top of US Senate Race Wilileaks and the start of World War III, the Cyberwar »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1