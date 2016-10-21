Kennedy leads, David Duke included in US Senate debate at African American University

Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy leads in the most recent US Senate Race poll as six candidates, including David Duke, are scheduled to debate November 2 at an African American University in New Orleans. Duke has signaled that he will attend the first televised debate since the 1990's



The poll by Mason Dixons, from Florida:

John Kennedy - Republican 24.2%

Foster Campbell - Democrat 18.9%

Caroline Fayard - Democrat 12.0%

Charles Boustany - Republican 11.4%

John Fleming - Republican 10.2%

David Duke - Republican 5.1%

Rob Maness - Republican 3.4%



Colonel Rob Maness did not make the 5.0 percent cut.



The poll differs from another recent poll by JMC Analytics and Polling, an electronic poll commissioned by Republican Congressman John Fleming. In that poll, Louisiana Treasurer Kennedy is mired in double digits in a virtual tie with Fleming and Republican Congressman Charles Boustany for the second spot. Leading the pack was Foster Campbell and trailing in 5th place spot was Caroline Fayard.



In that poll, David Duke did not qualify for the LPB debate.



Jim Brown discusses the debate and the significance of Duke’s presence in a recent video interview with Stephen Sabludowsky, publisher of Bayoubuzz.com

