If you had problems getting to one or more of your favorite websites today, join the crowd of millions.

The Internet is under cyber attack.

On Friday, major Internet sites, including Twitter, Spotify, SoundCloud, Vox Media sites, Airbnb and others were subject to what is called a denials of service attacks DDOS. The focus appears to be Dyn which hosts major domain names.

The attacks do not appear to be state-sponsored. (SEE TWEETS BELOW)

The attacks came from thousands of IP’s which bombarded the Dyn servers resulting in the meltdown.