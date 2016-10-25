Kennedy, Boustany, Fleming lead in Louisiana US Senate money chase

The campaign finance reports are in for the U.S. Senate candidates, and it’s not surprising that the race has gotten into millions of dollars for some candidates.



Remember these figures go through September 30, so there is still the month of October and eight days in November to go. And this is just the primary. There is still a lot of money yet to be raised and a lot more yet to be spent.

Here are the reports from the Federal Elections Commission:

U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany (R)

(His report runs from 1/1/15 to 9/30/16)

Beginning Cash on Hand –

$355,517..



Total Contributions – $3,114,326..

Total from PACs – $1,851,384.

Total Loans to His Committee – $0.

Total Receipts – $4,972,586.

Total Disbursements – $4,309,082.

Ending Cash on Hand – $1,030,021.



U.S. Rep. John Fleming (R)

(His report runs from 12/1/15 to

9/30/16)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.

Total Contributions –$1,555,789.

Total from PACs – $177,500.

Authorized Committee Transfers – $1,656,490.

Total Loans to His Committee –

$813,735..

Total Receipts – $4,104,157.

Total Disbursements – $3,046,157.

Ending Cash on Hand – $1,057,999.



State Treasurer John Kennedy

(His report covers 1/1/16 through 9/30/16)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.

Total Contributions – $2,483,801.

Total from PACs – $58,900.

Total Receipts – 2,547,579.

Total Disbursements – $1,206,486.

Ending Cash on Hand – $1,341,092.



PSC Foster Campbell (D)

(His report covers 1/1/16 through 9/30/16)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.

Total Contributions – $878,973.

Total Loans to His Committee – $750,000.

Total from PACs – $70,567.

Total Receipts – $1,629,779.

Total Loan Repayments – $250,000.

Total Disbursements – $641,379.

Ending Cash on Hand – $988,400.



Attorney Caroline Fayard (D)

(Her report covers 1/1/16 through 9/30/16)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.

Total Contributions – $660,404.

Total Loans to Her Committee – $650,000.

Total from PACs – $16,000.

Total Receipts – $1,312,033.

Total Disbursements – $1,112,438.

Ending Cash on Hand – $199,593.



Retired Col. Rob Maness

(His report covers 1/1/15 through 9/30/16)

Beginning Cash on Hand – $21,173.

Total Contributions – $612,871.

Total from PACs – $36,000.

Total Loans to His Committee – $50,000.

Total Receipts – $715,344.

Total Disbursements – $535,459.

Ending Cash on Hand – $201,036.

