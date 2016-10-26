logo-cropped

New SMOR US Senate Poll: Kennedy widens lead, Campbell second
Written by  // Wednesday, 26 October 2016 12:24 // News//
kennedy appropriationsIn the latest poll by Southern Media and Opinion Research (SMOR), Treasurer John Kennedy leads the US Senate race with 22 percent, Foster Campbell 16%, Congressman Boustany 14%, Caroline Fayard 12% and Congressman John Fleming 9%.

The poll is an update from the September SMOR poll which show some significant changes in the race. 

    State Treasurer John Kennedy (R) – 16.9%.
    U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany (R) --. 15.2%.
    Attorney Caroline Fayard (D) – 11.4%.
    PSC Foster Campbell (D) – 9.2%.
    U.S. Rep. John Fleming (R) – 8.3%.
    Retired Lt. Col. Rob Maness (R) – 3.3%.
    David Duke (R) – 3.1%.

Pinsonat and Stephen Sabludowsky are scheduled to discuss the poll results on Facebook Live today at roughly 2:30 PM.  Join in with your questions.  See the poll results below.

 

 

 

