New SMOR US Senate Poll: Kennedy widens lead, Campbell second

The poll is an update from the September SMOR poll which show some significant changes in the race.
State Treasurer John Kennedy (R) – 16.9%.
U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany (R) --. 15.2%.
Attorney Caroline Fayard (D) – 11.4%.
PSC Foster Campbell (D) – 9.2%.
U.S. Rep. John Fleming (R) – 8.3%.
Retired Lt. Col. Rob Maness (R) – 3.3%.
David Duke (R) – 3.1%.
Pinsonat and Stephen Sabludowsky are scheduled to discuss the poll results on Facebook Live today at roughly 2:30 PM. Join in with your questions. See the poll results below.