New SMOR US Senate Poll: Kennedy widens lead, Campbell second

In the latest poll by Southern Media and Opinion Research (SMOR), Treasurer John Kennedy leads the US Senate race with 22 percent, Foster Campbell 16%, Congressman Boustany 14%, Caroline Fayard 12% and Congressman John Fleming 9%.

The poll is an update from the September SMOR poll which show some significant changes in the race.

State Treasurer John Kennedy (R) – 16.9%.

U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany (R) --. 15.2%.

Attorney Caroline Fayard (D) – 11.4%.

PSC Foster Campbell (D) – 9.2%.

U.S. Rep. John Fleming (R) – 8.3%.

Retired Lt. Col. Rob Maness (R) – 3.3%.

David Duke (R) – 3.1%.

