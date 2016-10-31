logo-cropped

Clinton versus Trump, 12 Yats of Christmas with a Grunch, Politics With a Punch, this Thursday night
Written by  // Monday, 31 October 2016 10:40 // News//
trump clintonIn this corner weighing heavy baggage, is Hillary Clinton. And in that corner, also weighing heavy baggage, is Donald Trump.

Clinton vs. Trump.

 

The “election from hell” begins Thursday night, “live from the Eiffel Society on St. Charles Avenue, it’s Politics With A Punch”.

Clinton and Trump, in impersonation, will take center stage along with a super cast of hilarious talent as Jeff Crouere and I close out our Punch season with a “Grunch”.

Check out the panel:

Bobby Blaze 

Legendary DJ, Donald Trump Impersonator   

Sgt. T-Ben Boudreaux 

WTIX-FM Radio Personality; Tonight Show Comedy Writer

Robert B. Evans, III  

Attorney; Chairman of Recall Yenni Campaign

Benny Grunch

Songwriter, Band Leader, Legendary New Orleans Musician

Ian Hoch  

WWL Radio Personality; Veteran Movie Actor, & Comedian   

Fletcher Mackel  

WDSU-TV Sports Anchor; Emmy  Award Nominee 

Casey Stouder

Hillary Clinton Impersonator

No, we won’t be releasing any emails or any new Clinton or Trump bimbo eruptions, but we will be having a lot of fun Discussing the  local and national elections, New Orleans and Jefferson Parish politics, our lovable Saints, News of the day and of course, the infamous, 12 Yats of  Christmas

And here’s more information and how you can attend:

POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE

Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.

Doors Open at 6 p.m.; Show Begins at 8 p.m.;                      

Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans

Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment at the exquisite Eiffel Society. Valet Parking is provided.  

Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.

For more information, call me at #504-669-6076.

