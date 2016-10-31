Clinton versus Trump, 12 Yats of Christmas with a Grunch, Politics With a Punch, this Thursday night

The “election from hell” begins Thursday night, “live from the Eiffel Society on St. Charles Avenue, it’s Politics With A Punch”.
Clinton and Trump, in impersonation, will take center stage along with a super cast of hilarious talent as Jeff Crouere and I close out our Punch season with a “Grunch”.
Check out the panel:
Bobby Blaze
Legendary DJ, Donald Trump Impersonator
Sgt. T-Ben Boudreaux
WTIX-FM Radio Personality; Tonight Show Comedy Writer
Robert B. Evans, III
Attorney; Chairman of Recall Yenni Campaign
Benny Grunch
Songwriter, Band Leader, Legendary New Orleans Musician
Ian Hoch
WWL Radio Personality; Veteran Movie Actor, & Comedian
Fletcher Mackel
WDSU-TV Sports Anchor; Emmy Award Nominee
Casey Stouder
Hillary Clinton Impersonator
No, we won’t be releasing any emails or any new Clinton or Trump bimbo eruptions, but we will be having a lot of fun Discussing the local and national elections, New Orleans and Jefferson Parish politics, our lovable Saints, News of the day and of course, the infamous, 12 Yats of Christmas
And here’s more information and how you can attend:
POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE
Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.
Doors Open at 6 p.m.; Show Begins at 8 p.m.;
Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans
Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment at the exquisite Eiffel Society. Valet Parking is provided.
Tickets at the door will be $20 per person/$35.00 per couple.
For more information, call me at #504-669-6076.