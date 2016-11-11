Campbell connects with Trump, ties Bobby Jindal to John Kennedy

The US Senate contest is between Foster Campbell and John Kennedy, democrat vs. republican. The task for Campbell to overcome the lead that Kennedy currently has based upon the elections results is difficult. Some believe Campbell will have an anguishing time given the groundswell of support Donald Trump, also a Republican, has in the state. So, what does Campbell do to maintain a positive association to Trump while helping to build a wedge between Kennedy and Trump?

The answer: Bring up Bobby Jindal.

This is exactly what has occurred as the Campbell campaign released the press release, below. A fair connection?

Campbell Press Release:

A day after the Wall Street Journal reported that former Governor Bobby Jindal is being considered by President-elect Trump to be a member of his cabinet, Senate Candidate Foster Campbell responded that he is "troubled" by the idea.



As a member of the Senate, Campbell would have to vote on whether to confirm Jindal's appointment.



"President-elect Trump and I will have a lot of things we can work on together. He has said that we need term limits and ban on lobbying for former members of Congress. I'll enthusiastically sponsor the bills to make it happen. And of course we'll fix our busted roads, bridges, and ports," said Campbell. "But when it comes to Bobby Jindal we all have a responsibility to warn President-elect Trump about Bobby Jindal's budget gimmicks that bankrupted our state. He can't be trusted."



Jindal entered office in 2007 with a $1.4 billion state budget surplus he inherited from Governor Kathleen Blanco. Jindal's cold-hearted, irresponsible budgeting led to the $2 billion deficit he left for incoming democratic Governor John Bel Edwards in 2016.