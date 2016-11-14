logo-cropped

Putin, Trump talk on phone look for better US-Russian relations
Written by  // Monday, 14 November 2016 14:19 // News//
putinAccording to Russian news media, "US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held their first telephone call, in which the two leaders discussed Syria and agreed to improve and develop bilateral ties, the Kremlin said in a statement."

RT further reports, "In their telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed that they share a common view on “uniting efforts in the fight with the common enemy number one – international terrorism and extremism,” the Kremlin said in a statement published on its website late Monday. The Kremlin added that Putin and Trump also discussed ways to settle the Syria crisis."

Trump throughout his campaign has asked--wouldn't it be nice if Russia and the United States got along?

Trump has been accused of having special business relationships with Russia, a claim he has denied, although recent reports have indicated that Russia and his campaign had various contacts.

 

