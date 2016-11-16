logo-cropped

With Trump, Congress fixing health care, one physician, author says Obamacare illness is terminal
Written by  // Wednesday, 16 November 2016 12:10 // News//
uncle sam 6As President-elect Donald Trump and our US Congress decide what he wants to do with healthcare in the country and as open enrollment is now in season, there is at least one medical doctor and author who believes that Obamacare has made health care in the United States a total mess and the law needs to be repealed.

 

 

Dr. Elaina George, is a Princeton graduate, a Board Certified Otolaryngologist in private practice, the author of “Big Medicine: The Cost Of Corporate Control And How Doctors And Patients Working Together Can Rebuild A Better System”.

She believes that Obamacare has six promises that have been broken. As a result, she asserts that patients are getting inferior care, the insurance companies are in control denying healthcare, the medical doctors are getting squeezed and many of them are becoming administrators rather than physicians, simply doing paperwork as nurse practitioners treat the patients.

Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky interviewed Dr. George via online video on Tuesday.

Here are the six broken promises:


Promise: Healthcare for all via universal insurance coverage
Promise: If you like your doctor, you could keep your doctor
Promise: The cost of healthcare would drop
Promise: Obamacare would promote quality care
Promise: Insurance companies will control costs
Promise: If we double down on the path we are on, Obamacare can be fixed 


"In particular, Dr. George said “we're seeing a movement away from doctors towards mid-level providers such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants and it's not by accident because they cost less. So now doctors are in the process of becoming administrators just like the registered nurses are as well. And the people who know the most to actually deliver care on the frontline are now on the back burner and all they're doing is signing off on charts. I don't think most people are really looking for that kind of health care because what it's done is become a conveyor belt mentality where it's one-size-fits-all"


If you are a patient, healthcare provider, government official, insurance company official, you will want to watch the full interview, which is above.

Big Medicine: The Cost Of Corporate Control And How Doctors And Patients Working Together Can Rebuild A Better System”.

 

