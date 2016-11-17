Muslim organization expresses concerns over Trump transition internment, registry talk

The Muslim organization CAIR is responding to the dual threat of potential internment and a national registry as being discussed by the Trump transition.

The CAIR response comes this week within one week of the national election that has made Donald Trump, the president-elect. The underlying issues is that a member of the Trump transition team Kris Kobach spoke on national TV about a national registry of Muslims from countries where terrorism is active. Also, a top Trump supporter and former spokesman for a political action committee supportive of Trump also backed a potential internment plan

Here is the press statement concerning the concerns of internment and registry:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President-elect Donald Trump to repudiate a prominent supporter who cited the World War II internment of Japanese-Americans as a “precedent” for an immigrant registry proposed by a member of his presidential transition team.

Carl Higbie, a former spokesman for a political action committee (PAC) that backed Trump in the presidential election, made the comments about internment during an appearance last night on Fox News.

Higbie was offering support for a proposal by Kris Kobach, a member of the Trump transition team, to reinstate a national registry for immigrants from countries where terrorist groups were active. The previous National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS) was introduced following the 9/11 terror attacks, but was suspended in 2011 after heavy criticism by civil rights organizations, including CAIR.

NSEERS required certain non-citizen males over the age of 14 from 25 countries to be registered and fingerprinted. With the sole exception of North Korea, every one of the 25 countries on the NSEERS bulletin was Muslim or Arab.

CAIR:Trump Camp’s Talk of Registry and Japanese Internment Raises Muslim Fears (NY Times)

In 2011, CAIR welcomed the suspension of the “ineffective and burdensome program that was perceived as a massive profiling campaign targeting individuals based on their religion and ethnicity.”

CAIR Welcomes DHS Decision to Drop NSEERS Program

“Talk of Muslim registries and internment at a time of unprecedented Islamophobia only serves to deepen divisions resulting from the presidential campaign and does nothing to strengthen our nation’s security," said CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw. “We must not turn back the clock to times of reactionary programs and policies that have been proven to be ineffective and discriminatory.”

CAIR recently updated its site with information about the extremist anti-Muslim views of a number of potential Trump administration appointees.

CAIR Islamophobia Monitor: Islamophobia and the Potential Trump Team

The Washington-based Muslim civil rights group is monitoring a troubling spike in anti-Muslim and racist incidents since the November 8 election.

Muslim community members who believe their rights have been violated are being asked to contact local police and CAIR's Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420 or by filing a report at:www.cair.com/civil-rights/report

