Kennedy with substantial lead in Louisiana US Senate Race

First runoff poll The first poll on the runoffs in Louisiana has been conducted, and it has to have the Republican candidates feeling pretty good. The poll was conducted by The Trafalgar Group, (TFG) recognized for having the most accurate 2016 battleground state polling and electoral college projection. TFG surveyed 2,200 likely statewide voters from November14 through November 17.

In the U.S. Senate race, the poll showed Republican John Kennedy with 58.3% of the vote to Democrat Foster Campbell’s 35.3%.Commenting on the survey to the Hayride website, TFG Senior Strategist Robert Cahaly said, “Kennedy’s strong support in the U.S. Senate race and presidential vote last week demonstrate that Louisiana continues to be a reliably Republican state. The Democrat victory for Governor in 2015 was a rejection of one candidate and his personal scandals with most down ballot races all going GOP. There’s very little chance of this seat flipping.”The real numbers were Kennedy 48.1% and Campbell 27.1%. Leaning were 10.2% for Kennedy and 8.2% for Campbell with 6.4% undecided.TFG also surveyed 400 likely voters in the 4th Congressional District race. Republican State Rep. Mike Johnson is leading Democrat Marshall Jones 59.5% to 34.9%.The actual numbers were Johnson 48.5% and Jones 26.7%. Leaning to Johnson were 11% and leaning to Jones was 8.2% with 13.4% undecided.The influence of the vote President-elect Donald Trump received in the state when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton, 58-38%, can be seen.It’s still early in the runoff scenario, but if the poll is accurate, it shows that the Democrats face an uphill battle to capture the seats.