Louisiana Congressional Clout takes another major hit



Three members of Congress are departing – U.S. Sen. David Vitter with 12 years seniority, U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany with 12 years seniority, and U.S. Rep. John Fleming with eight years seniority.

There are some bright spots, however. U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise has been re-elected to the Majority Leader’s job in the House. And U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, is mulling over a run for head of the Black Caucus.

But the fact remains that the state will have a new senator and two new U.S. House members. Cassidy is in his first term and will be the senior senator.

The other two members of the delegation, U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham of the 5th District and Garret Graves of the 6th District are beginning their second terms.

So, here’s the state’s Congressional delegation:

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican in his first term.

Senator to be decided to replace David Vitter.

1st District – Steve Scalise, elected 2008 and the House Majority Leader.

2nd District – Cedric Richmond, the lone Democrat, elected in 2011.

3rd District – To be determined.

4th District – To be determined.

5th District – Ralph Abraham elected in 2014.

5th District – Garret Graves elected in 2014.



Campbell gets consumer award

Louisiana’s premier consumer organization has given its top award for fighting for consumers to Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell.

“The Alliance for Affordable Energy is proud to give Foster Campbell its Groesch Award for Consumer Champion,” said Casey DeMoss, executive director.

The award was presented at the organization’s annual fundraising galaThursdayin New Orleans. It is named after the late Gary Groesch, the founder and first executive director of the Alliance.

“I’m proud to accept the Alliance award,” Campbell said. “In government and politics the big companies have their lawyers and lobbyists, so I’ve always considered it my job to stand for the interests of the people,” he added.