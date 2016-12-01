logo-cropped

SMOR: Kennedy leads Campbell by 14, States want cuts, no Obamacare
Written by  // Thursday, 01 December 2016 15:04 // News//
Rate this item
(0 votes)

kennedy appropriations2In its final Southern Media Opinion and Research poll of 2016, Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy holds a significant 14-point lead over his Democratic Party opponent Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell,  Kennedy leads Campbell 52% to 38%.

 One of the reasons for the Kennedy lead, according to Bernie Pinsonat of SMOR, is government has a spending problem not a revenue problem and Louisiana apparently applies that concept to national government too. 

According to SMOR here are some of the other findings: 

Secretary of State Tom Schedler receives impressive positive job ratings from Louisiana Voters on conducting elections in Louisiana! 

Governor John Bel Edwards and Treasurer John Kennedy receive positives job performance ratings from Louisiana voters. 

Louisiana voters continue to blame too much spending as cause of Louisiana continuing budget deficits. 

Majority of Louisiana Voters disagree with Governor John Bel Edwards on the need for more revenue - fifty four percent believe state government has enough money and side with Treasurer John Kennedy. Which explains Kennedy’s statewide appeal thus easily making runoff against two republican congressmen. 

Fifty six percent of Louisiana voters think President-elect Trump should cancel the current government sponsored health care system referred to as Obamacare and replace it with a new health care plan developed by Republicans! Thirty-three percent oppose. 

 

Last modified on Thursday, 01 December 2016 15:11
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « DC gator fighter, Col. Rob Maness, talks Trump transition success, "drain the swamp" New Orleans guns for irrelevance with horrific shootings, crime »

latter-blum2

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

bernie paid

 

 

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1