Jefferon Parish Sheriff Newell Normand spoke to a national television audience today during a press conference he held concerning the recent killing of Joe McKnight in a road rage shooting.

Normand said Ron Gasser, the man who shot McKnight, was released last night because of potential defenses Gasser have had he not been released from prison. He said the easiest thing he could have done was to keep him locked up.

Normand stated there was much information on social media concerning this case that is misleading.

The Sheriff also warned protestors that if they were to block the highway in protest, they will be apprested.

