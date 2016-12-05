logo-cropped

Pinsonat: Louisiana pessimistic, as indifference reigns in Kennedy v. Campbell US Senate race
Written by  // Monday, 05 December 2016 15:23 // News//
kennedy officeWeeks to go left in 2016 and Louisiana voters are rather pessimistic.  The economy is poor, state is losing its education program TOPS, stagnant wages, higher insurance costs, lack of jobs, state out of money.  We could go on.

By the way, wake up, there's a US Senate race and other Congressional elections this week.  

In one of the most lackluster statewide elections in recent Louisiana history, the election could be important to the state for a variety of reasons. 

In a Facebook Live interview on Monday, Bernie Pinsonat talks about the Louisiana US Senate race poll, how and why Kennedy is safely ahead by 14 points, the implications of the turnout on the race. 

As is, Louisiana and national Democrats want to pick up the US Senate seat and keep the GOP to 51-seat majority.  He has raised some money but no big money like Mary Landrieu did two years ago.

Click on the video and watch the first part of the interview with Bernie Pinsonat as he discusses his recent poll and other local and national issues.

 

Bernie burns sizeWatch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics. 

(Click here for the paid content)

