Kennedy vs. Campbell, long roads to Louisiana US Congress

by Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net This is it! The last U.S. Senate election in the United States takes place Saturday, December 10. The contest is between two old hands in Louisiana politics. Republican John Kennedy got his start as counsel to Gov. Buddy Roemer in 1988 as a Democrat. In 1991, he ran for state attorney general and lost. In 1996, he was appointed the Secretary of the Department of Revenue by Republican Gov. Mike Foster. He was elected state treasurer in 1999, a post he holds until this day. He has run for the Senate twice before. In 2004, he ran as a Democrat in the race won by Republican David Vitter, finishing third with 15% of the vote.



In 2007, Kennedy switched to the Republican Party, then in 2008 ran for the Senate in the race won by Democrat Mary Landrieu. He got 46% of the vote in that one. All totaled, he has been involved in Louisiana politics for 28 years.

Foster Campbell, a lifelong Democrat, got his start when he won a state senate seat in 1976. He would serve in that capacity until 2002 when he was elected Public Service Commissioner for District 5, defeating incumbent Don Owen, 51-49%.

Campbell has had his eye on Congress for quite a while. He ran for the 4th District U.S. House seat in 1980, losing out to Buddy Roemer, who defeated one-term incumbent Buddy Leach.

In April 1988, a special election was held to replace Roemer, who had been elected governor. Campbell’s opponent was Jim McCrery, a Republican and former Roemer aide. Campbell lost by 526 votes out of 126,654 votes cast.

His final try for the 4th District seat came in 1990 when he lost to McCrery 55-45%. All totaled, Campbell has been involved in Louisiana politics for 30 years.

This time, one of the two will realize his dream of serving in Congress. But the road to get to this point has been a long one. Kennedy had to beat out two incumbent congressman – Charles Boustany and John Fleming – on the Republican side.

Throw into that mix white supremacist David Duke and Tea Party favorite Rob Maness.

At the same time, Campbell had to battle another Democrat in the race – Caroline Fayard, an attorney from New Orleans. When it was all said and done, Kennedy finished first with 25% and Campbell came in with 17% to make it to the runoff.

Pinsonat: Louisiana pessimistic, as indifference reigns in Kennedy v. Campbell US Senate race



The final poll

In what is likely the final poll before the election, Southern Media and Opinion Research (SMOR) reports that Republican John Kennedy leads Democrat Foster Campbell 52-38%.

But Campbell was quick to point out that the poll does not accurately reflect the black vote, which he says is being mobilized for election day.

The statewide poll was conducted with 500 likely voters from Monday, November 28 through Wednesday, November 30. The margin or error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points. Both landline and cellular telephone numbers were included in the sample.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents had a favorable impression of Kennedy, while 46% had a favorable impression of Campbell.

Other findings

In other findings of the wide-ranging poll, 63% gave a good job approval rating to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. And 41% feel the state is headed in the right direction,, while 42% said conditions will get better in Louisiana in the coming year.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has feuded with Edwards on various issues, received a 52% job approval rating, while Secretary of State Tom Schedler came in at 69%..

And 66% felt that Schedler made the right decision when he denied the Russian government’s request to monitor the presidential election in the state.

And, finally, 60% believe that the state spends too much, while 26% said the state does not have enough revenue.

BAYOUBUZZ NOTE: The original article said "Attorney General Jeff Landry, who says he will oppose the re-election of Edwards…”. Upon request by an official advisor of Mr. Landry, the current Attorney General has not made that statement. We have changed the original statement to reflect that request and what we believe to be an accurate statement.