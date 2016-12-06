Campbell rakes lots of small cash, Kennedy gets big PAC money in US Senate Race

Between October 19 and November 20, Campbell raised more than $2.5. million compared with Kennedy’s $1.5 million.

Campbell pointed out that his campaign finance report stretched 1,284 pages and shows that more than 50,000 donors gave an average of $44.73. That was the result of Democrats from around the country trying to salvage one last Senate seat and repudiate Donald Trump’s victory.

Another distinct difference between Campbell’s report and Kennedy’s is that a mere .02% of Campbell’s contributions came from political action committees. Kennedy, meanwhile took in more than 26% of his contributions from PACs, around $404,000.

“John Kennedy has already joined the D.C. insiders club. But I’m fighting for the people and together we will be revoking his membership card,” Campbell said.

The two candidates were poised for the stretch run. Campbell had $1.42 million cash on hand as of November 20 while Kennedy had $1.35 million.

Here are the campaign reports which include receipts and disbursements from January 1 through November 20:

Democrat Foster Campbell

Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.

Total Receipts – $4,255,514 of which $750,000 were loans to his committee.

Total Disbursements – $2,830,441.

Cash on Hand as of Nov. 20 – $1,425,073.

Republican John Kennedy

Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.

Total Receipts – $4,380,096.

Total Disbursements – $3,026,587.

Cash on Hand as of Nov. 20 – $1,353,508.