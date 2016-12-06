logo-cropped

Campbell rakes lots of small cash, Kennedy gets big PAC money in US Senate Race
Written by  // Tuesday, 06 December 2016 09:28 // News//
kennedy appropriations2by Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

The money picture
    The two Senate candidates have filed the required campaign finance reports, which covers activity through November 20.
    The race between Republican John Kennedy and Democrat Foster Campbell has drawn national attention.  Since the last report, which covered activity through October 19, Campbell has out raised Kennedy.

    Between October 19 and November 20, Campbell raised more than $2.5. million compared with  Kennedy’s $1.5 million.
    Campbell pointed out that his campaign finance report stretched 1,284 pages and shows that more than 50,000 donors gave an average of $44.73.  That was the result of Democrats from around the country trying to salvage one last Senate seat and repudiate Donald Trump’s victory.
    Another distinct difference between Campbell’s report and Kennedy’s is that a mere .02% of Campbell’s contributions came from political action committees.  Kennedy, meanwhile took in more than 26% of his contributions from PACs, around $404,000.
    “John Kennedy has already joined the D.C. insiders club.  But I’m fighting for the people and together we will be revoking his membership card,” Campbell said.
    The two candidates were poised for the stretch run. Campbell had $1.42 million cash on hand as of  November 20 while Kennedy had $1.35 million.
    Here are the campaign reports which include receipts and disbursements from January 1 through November 20:
Democrat Foster Campbell
    Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.
    Total Receipts – $4,255,514 of which $750,000 were loans to his committee.
    Total Disbursements – $2,830,441.
    Cash on Hand as of Nov. 20 – $1,425,073.
Republican John Kennedy
    Beginning Cash on Hand – $0.
    Total Receipts – $4,380,096.
    Total Disbursements – $3,026,587.
    Cash on Hand as of Nov. 20 – $1,353,508.

 

Last modified on Tuesday, 06 December 2016 10:08
