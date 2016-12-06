Who might run for Louisiana US Treasurer, should John Kennedy prevail for US Senate?

Let’s assume that John Kennedy, Louisiana treasurer, wins the US Senate race against Democrat Foster Campbell, on Saturday? Who might run for Kennedy’s seat?

This is a question that Bayoubuzz Publisher Stephen Sabludowsky posed to Bernie Pinsonat on Monday during their hour long interview in which they discussed a wide-range of issues, from the Senate Race to the upcoming governor’s race.

One person who seems to have indicated an interest is Colonel Rob Maness, a Tea Party favorite, who has run for US Senator twice over the past two years, the last time, being beaten along with roughly twenty-two other candidates for the runoff spot. In a recent Bayoubuzz interview, Maness said many of his followers want him to look at the race and are considering “drafting” him, to run.

Pinsonat believes that Maness cannot compete with some of the “hIf John Kennedy wins, who might replace him for Louisiana Treasurer?

Pinsonat mentioned politicians such as Republicans Senators Norby Chabert, John Schroeder and even one potential candidate with statewide recognition.

Pinsonat believes there are currently around five to seven people looking at the seat and a number of them can raise money.

Watch Bernie Pinsonat discuss current poll numbers, the US Senate race, Congressional races, upcoming Louisiana legislative session, Governor John Bel Edwards' popularity, favorables of other elected officials, future political races such as Treasurer, Attorney General and more topics.



