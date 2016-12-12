Kennedy, Johnson in landslide Louisiana election wins for US Senate, Congress

But Campbell got caught up in the Donald Trump phenomenon, enhanced by a visit to the state in the waning days of the campaign by Trump and also his vice presidential running mate Mike Pence. Trump won Louisiana with 58% of the vote on November 8.

It’s not that Campbell wasn’t competitive money-wise. Democrats from throughout the country contributed to his campaign, hoping to pick up one last Senate seat. Kennedy’s win increases the Republican majority in the Senate to 52.

Campbell pretty much matched Kennedy dollar for dollar in spending. When it’s all said and done and the final reports filed, it’s likely both candidates will have spent nearly $5 million on the race.

For Kennedy, the third time was the charm. He had run unsuccessfully for the Senate in 2004 as a Democrat and lost to Republican David Vitter, and as a Republican in 2008, losing to Democrat Mary Landrieu.

Kennedy, in his acceptance speech, said he is not moving to Washington. His family will remain in Madisonville and he will travel back to the state every weekend. He said he plans to be involved not only in federal politics, but state and local as well.

As for Campbell, he remains as Public Service Commissioner for District 5.

Here is how area parishes voted:

Bossier Parish

John Kennedy – 74%.

Foster Campbell – 26%.

Voter turnout was 30.3%.

Caddo Parish

John Kennedy – 50%

Foster Campbell – 50%.

Kennedy won by 57 votes out of 49,405 voted cast.

Voter turnout was 29.2%

Claiborne Parish

John Kennedy – 61%.

Foster Campbell – 39%.

Voter turnout was 32.3%.

DeSoto Parish

John Kennedy – 60%.

Foster Campbell – 40%.

Voter turnout was 33.8%.

Webster Parish

John Kennedy – 62%.

Foster Campbell – 38%.

Voter turnout was 32.1%.

Johnson in a landslide

Republican state Rep. Mike Johnson carried all 15 parishes in his landslide victory over Democrat Marshall Jones in the 4th District congressional race, garnering 65% of the vote. Voter turnout district-wide was 27.7%.

Jones, a Shreveport attorney and businessman, came close in two parishes, getting 48% of the vote in Caddo and Red River parishes.

For Johnson, from Bossier Parish, it is a meteoric rise to political prominence. He has been a state legislator since 2012, winning a special election to replace Rep. Jeff Thompson, who had been elected a district judge, before being catapulted into Congress. He, too, had the endorsement of the Trump train.

It was a bittersweet victory for Johnson. His father, a Shreveport firefighter who was injured in an explosion at the Dixie Cold Storage Plant in 1984, died of cancer a few days before the election. “I know that he is here with us in spirit,” Johnson said.

Jones tried to distance himself from the national Democratic Party. He ran as a pro-life, pro-gun candidate, which likely did not help him with traditional Democratic voters. At one point in the campaign, he disavowed Democratic Party messaging, which he said was too critical of Johnson.

He was the lone Democrat among eight candidates who ran for the seat, which resulted in his being in the runoff. But it was no contest from the get-go. Johnson outspent Jones two-to-one in the race.

In his acceptance speech, Johnson said, “It’s been a long road. We’re very grateful to to the people for this opportunity, and we’re going to work hard for all the people of the 4th District.”

Jones was gracious in defeat. “He’ll make a great congressman. I’m very proud of the way we ran,” Jones said.

Here is how area parishes voted:

Bossier Parish

Mike Johnson – 78%.

Marshall Jones – 22%.

Voter turnout was 29.7%.

Caddo Parish

Mike Johnson – 52%.

Marshall Jones – 48%.

Voter turnout was 28.3%.

Claiborne Parish

Mike Johnson – 68%.

Marshall Jones – 32%.

Voter turnout was 30.2%.

DeSoto Parish

Mike Johnson – 64%.

Marshall Jones – 36%.

Voter turnout was 32.5%.

Webster Parish

Mike Johnson – 68%.

Marshall Jones – 32%.

Voter turnout was 30.9%.

