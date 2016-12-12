World Trade Center New Orleans names new CEO, Caitlan Cain, replacing Dominick Knoll

The World Trade Center of New Orleans (WTCNO), a non-profit organization of over 1,000 corporate and individual members dedicated to fostering and promoting international business and trade in Louisiana, has named Caitlin Cain as its new Chief Executive Officer. Cain will assume her new role in mid-January, 2017.

(WTC press release)

Cain comes to WTCNO with over 15 years of experience in governmental and organizational leadership working with non-profits and public-private partnerships on a variety of policy, economic development and complex project management initiatives.

Most recently, Cain served as the Regional Advocate for the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy covering a five-state territory including Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Throughout her tenure, Cain worked to amplify the voice of small businesses and advocate for policy and regulatory change to federal agencies and the White House as well as forging numerous public-private partnerships in a variety of economic sectors.

Prior to that, Cain served as the Director of Economic Development for the New Orleans Regional Planning Commission (RPC), where she attracted millions of dollars of investment and coordinated the work of many complex projects ranging from biosciences/hospital development to infrastructure/land use and economic revitalization plans.

Cain replaces Dominik Knoll, who served as the WTCNO CEO for nearly seven years and led the organization through its transition from long-time leader Gene Schreiber as well as the former World Trade Center building at the foot of Canal Street. “Dominik served our organization well and brought a wealth of knowledge, experience, and credibility to the World Trade Center of New Orleans and the city and state,” said WTCNO Board Chair, Edward Hayes. “Our board and members are grateful to him for his service and many contributions to our mission. We are now eager to welcome Caitlin and begin this next chapter in our history. This is an exciting and unique time in international trade and the WTCNO looks forward to carrying our mission of international trade promotion to new heights,” Hayes said.

“International Trade is part of the Louisiana bedrock”, said Cain. “Our current political climate strategically positions the WTCNO to amplify the voice of membership so we can better collaborate around opportunities that create prosperity through trade. I am thrilled and excited to lead the new direction of the WTCNO and look forward to working with our members and WTCNO stakeholders throughout Louisiana on trade-related economic development endeavors.”