Elections over, so time for Louisiana budget and economic growth

by Stephen Waguespack, President and CEO of Louisiana Association of Business and Industry

The election is over, and it is time to get to work. Well, sort of.



Now that we have a new U.S. Senator, two new Congressmen and a few new local officials, some special elections will need to be held to replace those winners vacating other offices. As those elections happen, other elections will likely be needed to fill some of the expected vacancies. In short, while elections never truly end in Louisiana, the time is now to start sharpening those pencils and getting your calculator prepared for the 2017 legislative session (or sessions) where tax increases will once again take center stage.