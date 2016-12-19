Edwards makes economic loss argument after court loss to AG Landry over gays executive order

Below is an excerpt from a Dec. 18, 2016 NOLA.com Editorial Board piece regarding Gov. Edwards’ non-discrimination executive order, which was initially published by NOLA.com. Edwards wrote the op-ed after losing a case at the district court level against Attorney General Jeff Landry:

“The NBA All-Star game wasn't the only thing North Carolina lost. Because of the law that the North Carolina General Assembly passed, the NCAA pulled seven championships scheduled to be played in North Carolina this academic year. Charlotte officials say that losing the All-Star game will cost them $100 million and that losing the Atlantic Coast Conference football championship will cost another $30 million.

PayPal and Deutsche Bank said they were canceling plans to bring a combined 650 jobs to North Carolina because of HB2. CoStar Group, a real estate analytics firm, was reportedly leaning toward bringing 730 new jobs to Charlotte, but after HB2 chose to go to Richmond, Va., instead.

To be sure, the economic impact of such discrimination isn't the main reason not to discriminate. The main reason is a moral one: All people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and shouldn't be ostracized because of their sexual orientation or gender identity."

