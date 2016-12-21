Don Pierson names Brad Lambert as Deputy Secretary of LED

Today, LED Secretary Don Pierson appointed Louisiana communications executive Brad Lambert as the new deputy secretary for Louisiana Economic Development. Lambert, a senior associate for Harris, Deville & Associates who has served the Baton Rouge firm for 24 years, will begin his new role at LED on Dec. 30.

(Photo: Don Pierson)

Lambert’s service as deputy secretary is subject to confirmation by the Louisiana Senate. At LED, he will oversee the business development and workforce operations of the department, including Business Development Services, Business Expansion and Retention, Lead Development, Business Intelligence and LED FastStart®.

“We’re fortunate to have a leader of Brad Lambert’s caliber join our economic development team for the State of Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This is a key leadership role that has remained vacant for nearly two years while we’ve worked to re-establish a sound fiscal posture statewide. LED has demonstrated its ability to control costs while remaining true to its mission of strengthening our business climate and economy. Now is the time to accelerate our efforts in creating a more vibrant Louisiana economy, and LED Secretary Don Pierson and I are convinced that Brad Lambert can make a great contribution in that regard.”

Secretary Pierson said Lambert’s well-established reputation for intellect, focus and integrity will combine with a strong economic development skill set to serve LED well. At Harris, Deville & Associates, Lambert has provided leadership in policy development, issues management and communications for many of Louisiana’s largest companies. He also has a broad range of experience working with the Louisiana Legislature, regional and local economic development organizations and business trade groups, such as the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the Louisiana Chemical Association. He holds a bachelor of arts degree and a master of public administration degree, both from LSU.

“I have the utmost confidence in Brad Lambert’s ability to lead core areas of our economic development mission,” Pierson said. “He is uniquely prepared to serve Louisiana, with a great knowledge of our state’s legislative and regulatory processes and – most importantly – the people who guide those vital government sectors. Brad also possesses a keen knowledge of our economic driver firms and the people who serve our major employers. As a small business veteran, he knows the essential contributions that small businesses and entrepreneurs make in Louisiana’s economy. As a servant leader, he has made a meaningful difference in his community for many years through his civic engagement. For all these reasons, I’m delighted to have Brad Lambert join the LED team as deputy secretary.”

Recognized as a Forty Under 40 rising star in the Capital Region by Greater Baton Rouge Business Report in 2006, Lambert served as board chairman for Baton Rouge Food Bank in 2014 and 2015. He is married to Amy Collier Lambert and has two children. Lambert and his family are members of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. He served as alumni board president for the LSU Manship School of Mass Communications in 2013 during the school’s centennial. In 2007, Lambert was an inductee into the Redemptorist High School Hall of Fame.

(Press Release)