Trump, Foundation, kids, global business, full of expected conflicts

It is under investigation because there is evidence of self-dealing, using the foundation, a charitable organization to serve Trump’s own personal and business purposes.

This weekend, while many of us were unwrapping holiday presents, Donald Trump announced that he would be wrapping up his Trump Foundation, and in doing so, recognized the perception of a conflict of interest is an issue. However, the New York Attorney General said, not so fast—the foundation is under investigation, so, it cannot be dissolved.

There are three issues needing to be discussed involving potential conflict of interests—the Trump kids business and charitable organizations, Donald Trump’s foundation and his own business interests that are to be run by the two Trump sons.

Trump is not pleased that his kids cannot continue their charitable giving. However, he has made them personal extensions of his governmental powers by bringing them in the transition. Also, if news reports are proven true, they will continue to be his business arm and legs and everything they do whether it is charitable fundraising or agreements with major corporations and foreign interests will be scrutinized.

