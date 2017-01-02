LSU, New Orleans Saints, Nick Saban and other 2017 sundry sports predictions

Lace 'em up Agnes! Here are our bold predictions for 2017!

LSU opened the Ed Orgeron era with a big win over Louisville in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl, but the big news came before the game when former coach Les Miles announced that in sympathy with Leonard Fournette, he, too, was sitting out the game. In the College Playoff championship game, Alabama’s stifling defense shuts down Clemson’s high-powered offense as the Tide rolls to a 24-10 victory. ESPN reports that after the game Nick Saban was spotted breaking into a brief smile, but subsequent reports downgraded it to a smirk.

Saints owner Tom Benson announces that coach Sean Payton has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the Rams’ No. 2 draft choice in 2017, a No. 1 choice in 2018 and a box suite at Santa Anita race track. Les Miles immediately announces he is a candidate for the job, but Benson names Alabama’s Nick Saban as the new head coach. Lane Kiffin, newly named head coach at Florida Atlantic resigns and is named head coach of the Crimson Tide. At their March meetings, NFL owners approve the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas, but on the condition that none of the Raiders games will be televised. Said Commissioner Roger Goodell, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas!”

In April, Kentucky defeats Louisville and UCLA to win their ninth NCAA men’s basketball championship, and on the first Saturday in May, another of Tom Benson’s horses fails to win the Kentucky Derby. Cleveland makes it two in a row over Golden State to win the NBA Finals, and Benson fires GM Dell Demps and Coach Alvin Gentry. Les Miles immediately announces he is a candidate for the job, but Benson hires Kentucky’s John Calipari as head coach and general manager.

The Cleveland Browns pull another draft surprise by taking North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky as the first player in the 2017 NFL draft. Trubisky is the fifth quarterback the Browns have taken in the first round since Drew Brees has been in the league. The 49ers, picking second, take Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M, and LSU RB Leonard Fournette goes third to the Chicago Bears. The Saints' Saban goes for familiar faces on defense in the draft, selecting ex-Bama star DE Jonathan Allen in the first round and LB’s Ryan Anderson and Tim Williams in the second round.

In golf, Tiger Woods ends his victory drought at an invitational tournament sponsored by Nike, IMG and the Tiger Woods Foundation. Woods defeats Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and forty-six club pros to earn his first victory in three years , and in baseball, the Boston Red Sox defeat the Chicago Cubs in a rematch of the 1918 World Series.

Before NBA training camps open, new GM John Calipari trades Jrue Holiday, Tyreke Evans and Buddy Hield along with first-round draft choices for the next four years to acquire Sacramento C DeMarcus Cousins, Washington guard John Wall and Phoenix guard Devin Booker. He then boldly changes the team colors to blue and white and predicts that his new acquisitions will join Anthony Davis and Terrence Jones in an all-Kentucky starting lineup for the newly renamed New Orleans Pelicats.

LSU blasts out of the gate and rolls to an 8-0 record before falling to No. 1 Alabama at Tuscaloosa. From there, the two teams run the table and both qualify for the College Football Playoff. Joining them will be one unnamed team that didn’t qualify for its own conference championship game, prompting President Donald Trump to appoint a panel to investigate. The panel concludes that the playoff format accomplished its goals of squeezing more money out of fans, television networks and advertisers, to which the President remarked: “That’s the American way, and it’s a beautiful thing!” Meanwhile, Kentucky goes 9-3 and earns a spot in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma.

Nick Saban’s 13-3 Saints shock the NFL behind their top-ranked defense and are the NFC’s top seed for the playoffs. Unable to find work, Les Miles announces he is joining Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow to launch a new reality show appearing on the SEC Network titled Dancing with the Fallen Stars.