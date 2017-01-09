GNO Inc's Hecht talks Louisiana digital media, major New Orleans conventions, technology wins

But, it also has a long way to go to be competitive with other states that got the jump on us as the silicon world began to evolve into the Internet world.

Louisiana has made significant advances in digital media economic development in the past decade.

In a recent interview with Michael Hecht, who has played a major role in helping to expand the digital media law and attract companies to the state and specifically to the New Orleans region, the focus turned to technology-based international conventions, some related victories in nabbing digital, biotech and venture capital companies to the region.

Michael Hecht discusses Louisiana digital media, major New Orleans conventions & related economic development wins from BayouBuzz on Vimeo.

During the interview, we discussed perhaps one of the biggest wins—hosting Collision Conference which attracted to the Earnest Morial convention center over 13 thousand people, last spring. The convention’s initial home was Las Vegas, but, they were attracted to New Orleans and, of course, the Jazz Festival Weekends. Collision conference is returning this Jazz Fest second week.

The convention brings thousands of small and large technology companies, start-ups and venture capitalists to the region.

Another convention Hecht talked about, now on the New Orleans landscape this spring, is RES/CON which is the “annual international conference on the practice of successful resilience and disaster management in an evolving global environment.”

A third event, although one that is homegrown is Idea Village’s Entrepreneurship Week, which now attracts big names, big money and big ideas to the community.

Hecht also discussed the region attracting biotech, venture capital and other software companies help make the region more versatile in its economic and business growth.

