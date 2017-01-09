New Orleans rapid population growth, almost half from Latin America

New Orleans also leads all cities with foreign-born population growth.
Below is the information provided by Hecht:
According to most recent U.S. Census data, New Orleans is #3 amongst all major US cities in population growth, from 2010 – 2015. As this measurement period starts five years after Hurricane Katrina, it indicates that the in-migration is more than a “rebound” phenomenon. Moreover, New Orleans is #1 in foreign-born population growth, from 2010 – 2015. The originating locations for these new citizens are:
- Latin-America = 46%
- Asia = 35%
- Europe = 13%
- Other = 6%
The Top 10 Cities in America for Foreign-Born Population Growth are: