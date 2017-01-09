logo-cropped

New Orleans rapid population growth, almost half from Latin America
Written by  // Monday, 09 January 2017 12:39 // News//
new orleans tourismNew Orleans has made a population recovery since Hurricane Katrina.

According to new information provided by Michael Hecht of GNO Inc, the city is leading the country in population growth over the past five years, with 46% of that increase coming from Latin America.

New Orleans also leads all cities with foreign-born population growth.

Below is the information provided by Hecht: 

According to most recent U.S. Census data, New Orleans is #3 amongst all major US cities in population growth, from 2010 – 2015.  As this measurement period starts five years after Hurricane Katrina, it indicates that the in-migration is more than a “rebound” phenomenon.  Moreover, New Orleans is #1 in foreign-born population growth, from 2010 – 2015.  The originating locations for these new citizens are:

  • Latin-America = 46%
  • Asia = 35%
  • Europe = 13%
  • Other = 6%

The Top 10 Cities in America for Foreign-Born Population Growth are:

Bayoubuzz Staff
