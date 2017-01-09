Jindal pens Politico oped on Obamacare, doesn't commit on repeal, replace timeline

Jindal has often considered himself to be an authority on healthcare, having previously served as governor of Louisiana, member of Congress and assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services.

On Sunday, former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal penned an oped that appeared in Politico. The subject? Repealing Obamacare.

On the issue whether there should be repeal and replace, repeal and delay, or fix, Jindal did not commit. Instead, he said, “Before we get bogged down by a debate about whether Obamacare should be repealed within two or three years (and I am for sooner than later), it would be helpful to remember why conservatives have opposed Barack Obama’s health law so vehemently.”

Jindal cited the following reasons for the failure of Obamacare:

Obamacare involved a massive increase in federal taxes and spending.

Obamacare made millions of able-bodied Americans newly dependent on direct government assistance for their health care.

Obamacare inserts the federal government into the health-care system, reducing the autonomy of patients and providers.

Jindal also said “Conservative health-care reform should be based on three principles: competition, individual autonomy and local governance.”

The former governor closed his column by saying, “Repealing and replacing Obamacare consistent with conservative principles will prove that we are serious about draining the swamp—not just winning elections.”

Predictably, Jindal’s opinion solicited some blowback. Richard Carbo, the Communications Director for current Governor John Bel Edwards said via twitter, “Bobby Jindal's attempt to get back into health care debate typically tone deaf”

Other critics claimed that Jindal left the state in a horrible budget deficit mess with the healthcare system in ICU.

Below are some of the twitter responses