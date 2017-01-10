Hecht talks about annual luncheon, global GNO Inc, New Orleans and community activity

Every year, GNO Inc. conducts its annual meeting luncheon and its President and CEO Michael Hecht presents an overview of the prior year in front of a massive audience in New Orleans, ranging from 1000 to 1200 attendees. And every year, without failure, the audience appears more supercharged about the new opportunities available in the area of economic development.

Last week, Hecht and I engaged in a Facebook Live discussion in which we focused on various aspects of the growing economy.

In the video below, Hecht and I talk about the annual meeting which will take place Monday, February 13. The theme, this year, is GNO Global.

Why GNO global? As Hecht put it, because New Orleans has become more global in nature, with the growing foreign population, trade opportunities, direct flights and more.

Hecht talks GNO Inc's upcoming annual meeting, global New Orleans and community assistance from BayouBuzz on Vimeo.

During the discussion, the conversation turned to how the average person or business could assist the economic development efforts of GNO Inc. Hecht responded that each person needs to stay involved in helping the region.

Watch the video for more.

The interview and video is sponsored by Fred Herman Law Firm.