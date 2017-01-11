Entrepreneur Week coming, Fontham appointed, Rank of US cities recovery from recession

(Below: Press Releases)

Good morning! We are excited to announce the lineup for The Idea Village’s 9th annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) presented by IBERIABANK. Produced in partnership with Solomon Group, the weeklong celebration will be held at a new campus anchored by the Contemporary Arts Center New Orleans (CAC) and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art from March 19-24, 2017.



Registration is officially open at www.NOEW.org. FREE and open to the public, this year’s calendar features more than 100 unique events sharing the theme, “where culture and innovation connect.”



The world’s largest crowd-driven pitch extravaganza – The Big Idea – is back, and New Orleans-based entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply through January 20 [LINK]. Please find additional information in the attached release, including highlights on the 38 community partners, VIP passes, opening party details and more. Photos are available on Dropbox [LINK].



12 Headliners Confirmed To Date:

• Lisa Atia - Creative Brand Strategist at Blavity

• Chef John Besh - Founder and Restaurateur of John Besh Foundation

• Suzanne DiBianca - EVP of Corporate Relations and Chief Philanthropy Officer at Salesforce

• Jim Coulter - Founding Partner at TPG

• Andy Goldberg - Chief Creative Officer at GE

• Brett Goldstein – Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Ekistics Ventures

• Kelly Hoey – Investor and Author of Build Your Dream Network

• Adrien Lanusse - VP of Global Consumer Insights at Netflix

• Patrick Lee - Co-founder of Hobo Labs; Co-founder of Rotten Tomatoes

• Cooper Manning - Host for "The Manning Hour" at Fox Sports

• Leslie Miley - Director of Engineering at Slack

• Manny Ruiz - CEO at Hispanicize Media Group



Please let us know if you have any questions. We’d be happy to connect you with Victoria Adams, Executive Producer of NOEW, at your convenience.

RECESSION RECOVERIES

With more than a dozen municipalities filing for bankruptcy since 2008 and nearly 60 percent of economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal saying economic uncertainty has increased since the election, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Most & Least Recession-Recovered Cities.

To measure the progress of local economies since the financial crisis and amount of recovery work that remains to be done, WalletHub’s analysts compared 505 U.S. cities of varying sizes across 18 key economic indicators. The data set ranges from “inflow of college-educated workers” to “share of households receiving public assistance” to “homeownership rate.”



Most Recession-Recovered Large Cities Least Recession-Recovered Large Cities

1 Austin, TX 58 Las Vegas, NV

2 Denver, CO 59 Phoenix, AZ

3 El Paso, TX 60 Mesa, AZ

4 Fort Worth, TX 61 Detroit, MI

5 Corpus Christi, TX 62 Tucson, AZ



Most Recession-Recovered Midsize Cities Least Recession-Recovered Midsize Cities

1 Brownsville, TX 154 Paterson, NJ

2 Macon-Bibb, GA 155 Reno, NV

3 Sunnyvale, CA 156 Glendale, AZ

4 Killeen, TX 157 Stockton, CA

5 Denton, TX 158 San Bernardino, CA



Most Recession-Recovered Small Cities Least Recession-Recovered Small Cities

1 Midland, TX 281 Turlock, CA

2 Odessa, TX 282 Palm Bay, FL

3 The Woodlands, TX 283 Hesperia, CA

4 College Station, TX 284 Vallejo, CA

5 Edinburg, TX 285 Deltona, FL



Key Stats

• Flint, Mich., experienced the highest decrease in its unemployment rate, 4.4 percent, whereas Miami Gardens, Fla., experienced the highest increase at 4.6 percent.



• Edinburg, Texas, experienced the highest decrease in its poverty rate, 6.6 percent, whereas Waukegan, Ill., experienced the highest increase at 10.3 percent.



• Midland, Texas, registered the highest home-price appreciation, 77.01 percent, whereas Lehigh Acres, Fla., registered the highest depreciation at 56.67 percent.



• Enterprise, Nev., experienced the highest population growth rate, 91.87 percent, whereas Detroit experienced the highest decline at 17.62 percent.



• Midland, Texas, experienced the highest increase in GDP, whereas Reno and Sparks, Nev., experienced the highest decrease.

See the results and rankings of Louisiana cities

FONTHAM APPOINTED

Elizabeth “Terry” Fontham, DrPH, Founding Dean and Emeritus Professor at LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health, is the only appointee from a Louisiana university to the Advisory Board of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine’s Gulf Research Program for the term beginning January 1, 2017.

The Gulf Research Program was created following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion when, as part of legal settlements with the companies involved, the federal government asked the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) to establish a new program to fund and conduct activities to enhance oil system safety, human health, and environmental resources in the Gulf of Mexico and other U.S. outer continental shelf regions that support oil and gas production. The Advisory Board is charged with implementing the Gulf Research Program’s strategic plan and identifying future opportunities that align with the program’s mission and objectives, including larger-scale initiatives and work to achieve lasting impact.

Fontham’s major area of research is cancer epidemiology, with a particular interest in tobacco and nutrition-related cancers and gastric carcinogenesis. She has conducted studies of lung cancer and environmental tobacco smoke, including the largest early study of lung cancer in nonsmoking women that provided some of the critical information leading to the classification of second-hand smoke as a human carcinogen. Fontham has published extensively on stomach cancer and its risk factors, with studies of the high risk populations in the Andes Mountains of Colombia. Her recent research includes the study of innovative approaches to cervical cancer screening in hard-to-reach women and studies of the long-term human-health effects of the exposures as a result of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill. She is a member of Board of Scientific Counselors of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and co-chairs the Costa Rican HPV vaccine trials working group for NCI. She served as Treasurer and is currently on the Board of Directors of the American College of Epidemiology, of which she is a Fellow. She was a member of the inaugural Editorial Board of Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention as Assistant Editor; Chairman of the Scientific Editorial Board of the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries; and a contributing author for both the Surgeon General's Report and International Agency for Cancer Research Carcinogenesis Monograph series. She is recipient of the Alton Ochsner Award Relating Tobacco and Health, the C.L. Brown Award for Leadership Excellence in Tobacco Prevention; the Leadership and Distinguished Service Award of the American College of Epidemiology; and the Pfizer Award for Excellence in Research, Education and P