Huh? Louisiana Sen. Kennedy beat Campbell though outspent by over $1M



The reports show that Democrat Foster Campbell outspent Republican John Kennedy by more than a million dollars in a race that Kennedy won 61 to 39%.

Campbell had total disbursements of $6,325,147 while Kennedy spent $5,017,718.

They both raised about the same amount of money. Kennedy had total receipts of $6,238,062. Of that total, $1,016,358 came from Political Action Committees (PACs). Campbell, meanwhile, raised $6,358,135 of which only $207,717 came from PACs.

Campbell did loan his campaign committee a total of $750,000. He paid back $500,000 in loans and is left with a debt of $293,471. Kennedy did not loan his committee any money.

Here is a recap of their reports:

Republican John Kennedy

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.

Total Receipts:– $6,238,062.

Total Disbursements – $5,017,718.

Ending Cash on Hand – $1,220,342.

Debts/Loans Owed – $0.

Democrat Foster Campbell

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.

Total Receipts – $6,358,135 of which $750,000 was a loan to his committee.

Total Disbursements – $6,325,147.

Ending Cash on Hand – $32,989.

Debts/Loans Owed – $293,471.

Those figures include the primary and runoff elections. So Campbell shouldn’t feel too bad about his expenditures. He made the runoff.

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany spent nearly $6 million on the race and finished in third place in the primary with 15% of the vote.

And former Republican U.S. Rep. John Fleming spent nearly $5 million and finished in fifth place with 11% of the vote. Fourth place went to Democrat Caroline Fayard who spent more than $2 million and received 12% of the vote.

Here are the reports for those candidates who lost in the primary. These reports go through Nov. 28, 2016.

Republican Charles Boustany

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $366,517.

Total Receipts – $5,761,321 of which $200,000 was a loan to his committee.

Total Disbursements – $5,941,460.

Ending Cash on Hand – $186,378.

Debts/Loans Owed – $204,542.

Republican John Fleming

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.

Total Receipts – $4,990,057 of which $1,294,735 was a loan to his committee.

Total Disbursements – $4,843,954.

Ending Cash on Hand – $146,102.

Debts/Loans Owed – $1,294,735.

Democrat Caroline Fayard

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.

Total Receipts – $2,167,252 of which $1,345,000 was a loan to her committee.

Total Disbursements – $2,160,011.

Ending Cash on Hand – $7,238.

Debts/Loans Owed – $1,347,049.

Republican Rob Maness

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $21,173.

Total Receipts – $788,411 of which $50,000 was a loan to his committee.

Total Disbursements – $$742,522.

Ending Cash on Hand – $67,040.

Debts/Loans Owed – $0.

Republican David Duke

Cash on Hand as of 1/1/16 – $0.

Total Receipts – $198,170 of which $25,622 was a loan to his committee.

Total Disbursements – $148,911.

Ending Cash on Hand – $49,258.

Debts/Loans Owed – $1,994.