Trump's First Week in Office, Obamacare where? Democrats scorch earth
Written by  // Friday, 27 January 2017 12:33 // News//
trump ocHow has Republican President Donald Trump performed during his first week in office in the Oval Office? 

This is a question that certainly has been asked around the world.   

Jeff Crouere joined BayouBuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky to address the issue in the first installment of Bayoubuzz’s “Trump Talk”. Crouere is an ardent supporter of Donald Trump. He is a conservative radio talk show host on WGSO 990 AM,   He was a recent Donald Trump delegate at the Republican convention and attended the inauguration last week. 

During the program, the issue turned to whether the Democrats are going to cooperate with Trump. Crouere said that there was a rumor circulating that former Clinton-supporter,  David Brock and other Democrats met during the recent inauguration weekend with Democrats and have sketched out a “scorched-earth” plan to oppose Trump on everything. Sabludowsky responded that democrats should not resort to the same type of tactics that Republicans engaged in under  Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, during the early days of the Obama Administration.  Crouere said there was plenty of room and opportunities for common ground. 

Then, the topic turned to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.   During the discussion, a Baton Rouge caller express his concerns that the replacement plan will still have the vestiges of socialism--as he described has existed with Obamacare. Crouere confirmed his own concerns about the replacement. Sabludowsky responded that the Republicans had not been honest about the repeal and replacement of Obamacare and he poked at Trump by claiming he thought that Trump already had Obamacare replacement.

Above is the video relevant video discussion which was streamed by simulcast in Facebook, YouTube and Periscope.

 

